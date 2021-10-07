Ariana Grande has been granted a 5-year restraining order against a man she says repeatedly visited her home and threatened to kill her

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Singer Ariana Grande has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man she says visited her Los Angeles home multiple times and threatened to kill her.

The restraining order was approved by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald Neal on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Grande said in the order, seen by NBC News, that a 23-year-old man named Aharon Zebulun Brown visited her home multiple times, including a time in September when he brandished a knife and told the singer’s security guard, “I’ll fucking kill you and her.”

