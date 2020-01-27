Ariana Grande changed into a second outfit at the Grammys before the show even started

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande in her second outfit at the 2020 Grammys.

Ariana Grande changed into a second grey outfit at the 2020 Grammys red carpet shortly after arriving in a tulle ball gown.

Her second look appears to be a two-piece outfit with a voluminous skirt and form-fitting, grey tank top with a bedazzled neckline.

Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the grey colour palette would continue to Grande’s onstage performance.

Ariana Grande made an entrance at the 2020 Grammys red carpet in a custom-made Giambattista Valli ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt.

Shortly after she debuted her first ensemble, Grande appeared to step out in a second look. Grande shared a video on her Instagram Story with the caption “next,” in which she is shown wearing a dark grey top with a different silhouette and colour to her first gown.

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande shared a photo of her second look on her Instagram Story.

The “7 Rings” singer wore a two-piece outfit that featured a voluminous skirt with a bow around the waist, and she paired it with a form-fitting, grey tank top with a bedazzled neckline.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande wears a two-toned grey look at the Grammys.

Grande appeared to keep some elements from her first red-carpet look, including her high-ponytail, diamond earrings, and the grey tones of her outfit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande’s second Grammys red-carpet outfit.

In an interview with E! News, Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, said that the grey colour of the singer’s red-carpet attire would also be present in her onstage performance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande arrived wearing a custom Giambattista Valli gown.

Representatives for Law Roach and Giambattista Valli did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

