Ariana Grande changed into a second outfit at the Grammys before the show even started

Darcy Schild
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyAriana Grande in her second outfit at the 2020 Grammys.
  • Ariana Grande changed into a second grey outfit at the 2020 Grammys red carpet shortly after arriving in a tulle ball gown.
  • Her second look appears to be a two-piece outfit with a voluminous skirt and form-fitting, grey tank top with a bedazzled neckline.
  • Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the grey colour palette would continue to Grande’s onstage performance.
Ariana Grande made an entrance at the 2020 Grammys red carpet in a custom-made Giambattista Valli ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt.

Shortly after she debuted her first ensemble, Grande appeared to step out in a second look. Grande shared a video on her Instagram Story with the caption “next,” in which she is shown wearing a dark grey top with a different silhouette and colour to her first gown.

Ariana grande grammys red carpet 2020 second outfitAriana Grande/InstagramAriana Grande shared a photo of her second look on her Instagram Story.

The “7 Rings” singer wore a two-piece outfit that featured a voluminous skirt with a bow around the waist, and she paired it with a form-fitting, grey tank top with a bedazzled neckline.

Ariana grande second look grammys 2020Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyAriana Grande wears a two-toned grey look at the Grammys.

Grande appeared to keep some elements from her first red-carpet look, including her high-ponytail, diamond earrings, and the grey tones of her outfit.

Ariana grande second look grammys 2020Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyAriana Grande’s second Grammys red-carpet outfit.

In an interview with E! News, Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, said that the grey colour of the singer’s red-carpet attire would also be present in her onstage performance.

Ariana grande grammys 2020 ball gownFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyAriana Grande arrived wearing a custom Giambattista Valli gown.

Representatives for Law Roach and Giambattista Valli did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

