All of Ariana Grande’s scene-stealing outfits on ‘The Voice,’ so far

- Ariana Grande is a new coach on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
- She has delighted fans each week with playful outfits that go beyond her distinctive style.
- Keep scrolling to see a complete roundup of Grande’s looks on the show.
She kicked off the season with a hot-pink outfit and cowboy hat.
On the season 21 premiere, Grande joined her fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — to perform a mash-up of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming.”
Grande wore a bright-pink ensemble by Prabal Gurung from the Nepalese designer’s fall 2021 collection, styled by Mimi Cuttrell.
She wore a black, sequined, fringed mini dress for the blind auditions.
Grande accessorized the flapper-style look with a black necktie, sheer tights, and sky-high pumps.
Grande rocked another sequined, fringed ensemble for the first battle round.
The matching purple set was paired with strappy heels and white nail polish.
As she prepped her team members for battle, she wore a purple halter top and black skirt.
Grande accessorized her retro look with a bold red lip and black platform heels.
During rehearsals, she coached her team wearing a black mini dress that resembles a harness.
Grande’s white eyeliner resembles her makeup from the “Rain On Me” music video.