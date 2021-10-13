All of Ariana Grande’s scene-stealing outfits on ‘The Voice,’ so far

Grande wore a bright-pink ensemble by Prabal Gurung from the Nepalese designer’s fall 2021 collection , styled by Mimi Cuttrell .

She kicked off the season with a hot-pink outfit and cowboy hat.

Grande accessorized the flapper-style look with a black necktie, sheer tights, and sky-high pumps.

She wore a black, sequined, fringed mini dress for the blind auditions.

The matching purple set was paired with strappy heels and white nail polish.

Grande rocked another sequined, fringed ensemble for the first battle round.

As she prepped her team members for battle, she wore a purple halter top and black skirt.

Grande selected Kristin Chenoweth as her team’s advisor. NBC

Grande accessorized her retro look with a bold red lip and black platform heels.