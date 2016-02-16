Ariana Grande fans are mad Taylor Swift just won a Grammy — and they want you to hear why

Madison Malone Kircher, Tech Insider
Photo: Getty Images.

Taylor Swift took home the award for best pop vocal album at the 2016 Grammy Awards Monday night.

She won the award for her album”1989,” beating out music from James Taylor, Mark Ronson, Kelly Clarkson, and Florence + the Machine. Note that Ariana Grande is not among the artists Swift beat; her album “My Everything” was nominated, but did not win, back at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Still, Grande’s fans online are upset that Swift won the coveted award and Grande did not. Thousands of people have retweeted this video comparing the two artists, which features a clip of Grande singing, followed by a clip of Swift singing.

While Swift’s raw vocals aren’t her finest performance, it’s worth noting that Grande’s clip has background sounds so it’s not a totally fair comparison.

But Grande fans are going to bat for their beloved leotard-clad pop star anyway.

This Twitter user noted Swift’s skill as a songwriter, but says her voice doesn’t compare to Grande’s vocal chops.

