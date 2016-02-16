Ariana Grande fans are mad Taylor Swift just won a Grammy — and they want you to hear why

Photo: Getty Images.

Taylor Swift took home the award for best pop vocal album at the 2016 Grammy Awards Monday night.

She won the award for her album”1989,” beating out music from James Taylor, Mark Ronson, Kelly Clarkson, and Florence + the Machine. Note that Ariana Grande is not among the artists Swift beat; her album “My Everything” was nominated, but did not win, back at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Still, Grande’s fans online are upset that Swift won the coveted award and Grande did not. Thousands of people have retweeted this video comparing the two artists, which features a clip of Grande singing, followed by a clip of Swift singing.

a woman who LOST best pop vocal album vs a woman who has WON it. let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/ufwz7gwxYX — Justen (@MyArianaconda) February 15, 2016

While Swift’s raw vocals aren’t her finest performance, it’s worth noting that Grande’s clip has background sounds so it’s not a totally fair comparison.

But Grande fans are going to bat for their beloved leotard-clad pop star anyway.

Imagine is Taylor Swift had the vocals of Ariana Grande — tay (@chaelinfenty) February 16, 2016

@MyArianaconda It’s not just the vocals, it’s the craft of the album as well. — Mike (@SwiftDurbinator) February 15, 2016

This Twitter user noted Swift’s skill as a songwriter, but says her voice doesn’t compare to Grande’s vocal chops.

@MyArianaconda @Mcrvin Taylor is a good songwriter but Ariana for sure deserved to win. Vocals don’t even compare. — ☁️sydney/aya☁️ (@LoveforRamona) February 15, 2016

For more on Swift’s win tonight, head here.

