Ariana Grande is embroiled in a doughnut-licking scandal that's spiraling out of control

Ariana Grande celebrated the Fourth of July by licking several doughnuts in a California shop while un-patriotically proclaiming “I hate America,” — and it’s all the internet has been able to talk about since.

Grande, along with some friends including her backup dancer and boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, caused quite a scene during a recent trip to the Wolfee Doughnut Shop in Lake Elsinore, California, TMZ reports.

Security footage shows what appears to be Grande and Alvarez licking doughnuts on the store’s front counter and then bursting into laughter.

After salivating on a powdered doughnut, the 22-year-old singer then made her move toward another tray of confections and continued her tongue tirade.

“She was really rude,” said a Wolfee Doughnut Shop cashier to The Associated Press of the star’s interactions with the shop’s employees.

Grande and Alvarez then put their tongues to a different task and shared an intimate kiss, all the while still standing in front of the doughnut counter.

Near the end of the video, a different tray of doughnuts is placed in front of Grande.

“What the f— is this? I hate Americans. I hate America. That is disgusting,” Grande appears to say in response to the tray.

After Grande and her friends left the store, the contaminated doughnuts were sold to other unsuspecting customers.

“Somewhere out there the doughnuts ended up with a customer, because that night we ended up selling out,” Wolfee Doughnut Shop owner Joe Marin told Us Weekly.

Grande has since apologised for her verbal attack on America, explaining that her outburst was in reference to America’s obesity problem, not the country in general.

Here’s her formal Twitter apology.

need to clean up this mouth of mine & set a better example for my babes. i apologise and i love you. always learning. pic.twitter.com/BkJWcLxR5y

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2015

In case you find it hard to read above:

I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the doughnuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole. The fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rates in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However I should have known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologise if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words. – Ariana Grande

However, Grande has not specifically apologised for the actual licking and many Twitter users have called her out for this lack of acknowledgment.

That .@ArianaGrande apology is bullshhhhhhh. She didn’t even make mention of the doughnut licking or apologise for being rude to the staff.

— Mitch Colbourne (@MitchWearsPlaid) July 9, 2015

But Ariana didn’t apologise for being rude or licking the doughnuts…

— 1DCentral (@1DCentral_) July 8, 2015

Celebrities are also weighing in on the doughnut debacle. Earlier Thursday, actor Rob Lowe started trending on Facebook for his Twitter takedown of the pop-star.

Take a look one of Lowe’s tweets.

As my grandpa would say: “Yeah, sure. Pull the other leg, it plays jingle bells!” #Lame https://t.co/4rnj6e4ZYa

— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 8, 2015

Lowe even compared Grande to The Dixie Chicks, a country music band that came under fire in 2003 after its lead singer said the group was ashamed to call President George W. Bush a fellow Texan.

Adding insult to injury, Lowe ends this tweet with the hashtag, #IActuallyLoveAmerica.

Cannot wait for the new Arianna Grande/Dixie Chicks jam to drop! #IActuallyLoveAmerica

— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 8, 2015

There were been reports that Grande and her friends were being investigated by the police for the incident, but the LA Times reported that the Wolfee Doughnut Shop, not Grande, was being investigated.

The Riverside County Department of Health looked into why it was so easy for Grande and her friends to orally assault the sweet treats. They also wanted to know if the shop had a history of leaving doughnuts unattended with customers, explains The LA Times.

On Thursday, the Wolfee Doughnut Shop was downgraded from an “A” to a “B” health rating, CBS reports. Marin has a week to fix the shop’s “minor infractions.”

Grande was slated to headline the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Concert. She will no longer be performing due to the removal of her wisdom teeth, according to a statement from a Grande representative to The Associated Press.

“As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show,” Grande said in her apology.

She had also tweeted about the surgery two days after the doughnut incident, but the timing still seems questionable given recent events.

peace out, final three wisdom teeth. been real. (i feel like arse)

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 7, 2015

The concert will now be headlined by Demi Lovato, The LA Times reports.

Check out the full doughnut shop video here or below.

