Fans are thrilled that Doja Cat dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine in the remix to Ariana Grande's '34+35'

Amy Sussman/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Doja Cat, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande released a new remix of “34+35” on Friday, featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the second verse, Doja Cat raps, “Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that / I want that six-nine without Tekashi.”

This is a clear reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial rapper who previously accused Grande of manipulating Billboard charts.

Grande’s fans are sharing their gleeful reactions to the diss online.

Ariana Grande fans are applauding a not-so-sneaky diss in her new “34+35” remix, featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, which dropped on Friday.

In the second verse of the cheeky song, Doja Cat raps, “Add up the numbers or get behind that / Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that / I want that six-nine without Tekashi.”

This is a clear reference to 6ix9ine â€” sometimes known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, or by his real name, Daniel Hernandez â€” who also has tattoos of the number 69 all over his body.

Back in May, 6ix9ine accused Grande of manipulating charts and sabotaging his own song, “Gooba,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 behind Grande’s No. 1 duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.”



Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber respond to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s accusation that she ‘bought’ the No. 1 spot for their duet



Aside from his turbulent relationship with Grande, 6ix9ine is a highly controversial rapper. In 2015, he was convicted of the use of a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance.

He has also been accused of domestic violence and recently avowed his support of President Donald Trump.

Grande’s fans are celebrating Doja Cat’s diss online and posting their gleeful reactions to the new verse.

« I want that 6ix9ine without Tekashi » I screamed when I saw this sentence???? pic.twitter.com/QH0EQUwTd5 — Lara ღ (@actorkidrox) January 15, 2021

“I WANT THAT 69 WITHOUT TEKASHI” SPEAK ON IT DOJA CAT pic.twitter.com/4xZ5ikngRx — luis (@badtoluis) January 15, 2021

Doja Cat really said “I want that 69 without tekashi” on Ariana Grande’s 34+35 remix LMAOOOOOOOOOO DEADDDDDD — a c e (@_acev95) January 15, 2021

doja gave tekashi a career no it’s true pic.twitter.com/7DKrMNK6ob — trace ???? (@MYBADMOTIVE) January 15, 2021

6ix9ine's posts are flooded with "i want that 69 without tekashi" ???????? pic.twitter.com/t81yE9dslB — Chrixx (@chrixxprint) January 15, 2021

tekashi slander?? TURN IT UPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/wY09FEZbHY — noha (@RebootedNoahX) January 15, 2021

I want that six nine without tekashi. Iktr #3435REMIX pic.twitter.com/EUCp0pe7Z1 — There it is, Bradley ⚡️ (@thejitterbug759) January 15, 2021

