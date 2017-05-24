The Boston Globe sent pizza to a Manchester newspaper in a gesture of solidarity

The Boston Globe sent pizza to reporters at Manchester Evening News, the local media outlet that has lead the way with its coverage of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, in a gesture of solidarity after Monday’s terrorist attack.

The Boston Globe’s gesture was praised by other journalists on Twitter. “Nice touch,” said BBC journalist Chris Gibson.

London School of Economics media professor Charlie Beckett added: “This is what really sustains great journalism. Keep up the great work!”

The Boston Globe has experience of covering a terror attack at a local level following the Boston Marathon bombings in four years ago. Convicted bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, planted two pressure cooker bombs near the Boylston Street finish line, April 15, 2013. Three people were killed.

In Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May raised the national terror alert level to “critical.” 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured at least 64 when he detonated an improvised bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena in central Manchester on Monday night, where the pop star Ariana Grande was performing.

The @BostonGlobe sent us pizza to keep us going. Thanks friends. pic.twitter.com/kVH0TXddz9

— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 24, 2017

