Ariana Grande seems to confirm she has a new boyfriend in her 'Stuck With U' music video

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande with her dog, Toulouse, in the ‘Stuck With U’ music video.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released a duet on Friday, “Stuck With U,” to raise money for the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

The video shows a montage of fans, celebrity couples, the Biebers, and members of Grande’s family dancing to the tune.

At the very end of the video, after appearing only alongside her dog and various props, Grande is shown hugging and cuddling with a man whose face is cut off.

His face is revealed briefly at the end, apparently confirming Grande’s reported relationship with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

It looks like Ariana Grande is spending by quarantine enjoying a new relationship.

The music video shows a montage of fans and celebrity couples dancing to the tune. Grande’s mum is shown dancing with one of her dogs, and clips of Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), are heavily featured.

Grande herself is only shown alone, with her dog Toulouse, or with various props, like an alien head or a glass of wine, until the very end when the 25-year-old pop star is shown hugging and cuddling with a tall man whose face is cut off.

Ariana Grande/YouTube This clip of Ariana Grande with her apparent new boyfriend is only shown at the end of the video.

The man’s face is revealed briefly during the final title screen.

It appears to be real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom Grande has reportedly been dating for months, but has so far declined to identify.

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend, middle right, appears to be Dalton Gomez.

The pair were reportedly spotted in public for the first time in February, when someone photographed Grande kissing an unidentified man at a bar.

In March, TMZ reported that Grande had been spending time with Dalton at her home in Los Angeles during quarantine, and that the pair had been “seeing each other for several months now.”

The gossip site identified Dalton in a series of photos on Grande’s Instagram story, and retroactively identified him as the man she was kissing at a bar.

@arianagrande/Instagram Ariana Grande posted a clip from ‘Stuck With U,’ featuring her apparent new boyfriend, on her story. She is also following Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

Fans were absolutely thrilled by the new development.

Many congratulated the singer on social media and commented on how happy she looks in the video.

Others applauded her for the savvy decision to generate media buzz for a song that’s designed to raise money for charity.

“Ariana spent over a year learning from her past relationships and learning to love herself more than ever,” one fan account wrote on Twitter.

“Not only that but she kept this private for who knows how long until she was comfortable sharing it publicly. THAT IS GROWTH.”

Grande was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson. The couple split in 2018 after a whirlwind five-month relationship.

Watch the “Stuck With U” music video below.

