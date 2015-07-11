Ariana Grande just put a very raw #Donutgate apology on YouTube

Ever since security footage busted Ariana Grande licking doughnuts and proclaiming “I hate America,” in a California doughnut shop, things have not been looking great for the pop star — now the singer has shared a YouTube video to apologise again for her bizarre behaviour.

In case you aren’t up to speed on #Donutgate, here’s what you need to know. Grande and several friends, including boyfriend and backup dance Ricky Alvarez, visited a doughnut shop over the weekend, TMZ reported. Security footage shows the singer licking a couple doughnuts sitting on the shop’s counter and at one point saying, “What the f— is this? I hate Americans. I hate America.”

Health Inspectors have since investigated the doughnut shop where #DonutGate occurred and demoted the establishment from an “A” to a “B” rating. The shop has been given a week to fix its infractions, including better protecting un-purchased treats from customers and their tongues. It’s a story that’s been escalating and adding layers every day since it went down.

Here’s a clip from the incident which happened on the Fourth of July at the Wolfee Doughnut Shop in Elsinore, California.

On Thursday, Grande posted a video entitled “sorry babes,” to her YouTube channel apologizing for the incident which she calls, “the doughnut fiasco and craziness.” Grande had previously tweeted an apology, but says she felt the need to further explain her actions.

“I apologise for my poor choice of words and for my behaviour,” she says in the video. “Seeing how ugly it looks when you behave a certain way makes you want to never behave that way again.”

In her earlier Twitter apology, Grande couched her anti-American statements by saying she was commenting on the nation’s obesity problem, not the entire country.

“I’ve actually never been prouder to be American,” Grande explains in the video. “The advances that we’ve made in the past couple months and the all the wonderful progressive things that have been going on, I’ve never been prouder of this country.”

Grande claims she is trying to take full responsibility for her actions, but does not actually apologise for licking the doughnuts.

“I’m going to come forward and own up to what I did,” she says, providing no further explanation for her tongue escapades.

Here’s a look at the earlier tweet apology from Wednesday. Note that the tweet also does not explicitly reference doughnut licking.

need to clean up this mouth of mine & set a better example for my babes. i apologise and i love you. always learning. pic.twitter.com/BkJWcLxR5y

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2015

In case you find it hard to read above:

I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the doughnuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole. The fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rates in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However I should have known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologise if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words. – Ariana Grande

Since the footage surfaced, Grande’s trip the doughnut shop has evolved into quite the scandal. Actor Rob Lowe weighed in calling Grande “lame” and even comparing her actions to the Dixie Chicks scandal of 2003. The doughnut shop has also been brought up on health code violations, CBS reported.

Check out the full video here or below.

