Ariana Grande drops into a split and twerks in her new music video, and fans are joking the sexy moment 'saved 2020'

Ariana Grande released a music video on Tuesday for “34+35,” the second single off her new album “Positions.”

The sexy choreography shows Grande smoothly dropping into a split and then twerking, which pairs with the lyrics: “Got the neighbours yelling ‘Earthquake!’ / 4.5 when I make the bed shake.”

Fans latched onto that moment and immediately began to gush about the move on Twitter.

“ariana did a split and saved 2020. the world is healing,” one person joked.

Ariana Grande’s new music video is a whirlwind of polka dots, faux scientific breakthroughs, and Fembots.

The visual for “34+35,” directed by Director X, was released on Tuesday. It largely focuses on Grande as a scientist creating a robot version of herself, spliced with clips of sexy choreography.

Fans latched onto the move and immediately began to gush about it on Twitter.

“watching ariana do that split move evoked something deep within me,” one person wrote, while another joked: “ariana did a split and saved 2020. the world is healing.”

Grande has shown off her flexibility before â€” namely in her 2020 Grammys performance of “7 Rings” and in the 2015 music video for “Focus” â€” causing fans to joke about her own obsession with the move.

“something about ariana is that she’s going to give you a split,” one person wrote.

“34+35” is the second single from Grande’s new album “Positions,” which dropped on October 30. It has remained atop the Billboard 200, becoming just the second album by a female artist this year to reign at No. 1 for more than one week.

