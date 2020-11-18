Watch Ariana Grande create a robot version of herself in her new music video for '34+35'

Callie Ahlgrim
Ariana Grande/YouTubeAriana Grande teased ’34+35′ as the next single from ‘Positions’ when the album dropped in October.
  • Ariana Grande released a music video on Tuesday for “34+35,” the second single off her new album “Positions.”
  • The lighthearted visual, directed by Director X, largely focuses on Grande as a scientist creating a robot version of herself.
  • Robot Grande then transforms Scientist Grande and her coworkers into Fembots, a clear nod to the 1997 film “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”
  • The video also features some sexy choreography, including Grande dropping into a split and then twerking.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.