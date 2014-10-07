Texans Running Back Arian Foster Lashes Out At NFL, Says Thursday Night Games Put Players In Danger

Ronald Martinez/Getty Arian Foster claims Thursday night NFL games put players in danger

Arian Foster didn’t hide his feelings about Thursday night football games while preparing for the Texans’ matchup with the Colts this Thursday.

Foster lashed out at the NFL, claiming the league cares more about revenues than its players. Via the Houston Chronicle:

“I don’t know a player that likes it,” Foster said Monday at NRG Stadium. “I really don’t know a fan that likes it, either. I think it’s just the league’s way of trying to generate more revenue.” … “They emphasise concussions when they start getting hit with lawsuits and they care about the players’ safety but Thursday Night Football is putting every player on the football field in danger,” Foster said.

Foster isn’t the first player to complain about Thursday night games. Last year, Ed Reed criticised Thursday night games, also claiming that the NFL doesn’t really care about players’ health; in 2012, Colts coach Bruce Arians said Thursday night games don’t leave enough time for recovery.

Through four weeks, each of the NFL’s Thursday night games have been double-digit blowouts.

