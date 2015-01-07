NFL Running Back Arian Foster Says The Best Money He Ever Spent Was On His Mother's Retirement

Libby Kane
Arian fosterAP PhotoArian Foster.

On the heels of LearnVest’s latest research on financial confidence, the company has launched a new campaign called #ConfidenceLooksGoodOnYou, asking well-known spenders and savers how they deal with their money.

First up: Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, who is currently in the middle of a five-year, $US43.5 million contract.

When asked about the best money he ever spent, Foster points to his mum:

My best money spent is …

When I told my mother she can finally retire. I had promised her at 7 years old that one day she wouldn’t have to work anymore and in 2012, it happened.

He also echoes popular sentiment about his least favourite way to spend:

I most hate spending on …

Taxes. I understand the importance of it, but I would feel much better if I had a say in how my tax money is spent.

Foster goes on to pinpoint his favourite splurge: “My piano and studio equipment. Writing, producing, and making music is the best talent I have.” And he shares his best money habit: “Saving (paying myself first), then living on a strict budget. I am disciplined in my spending.”

Read the full interview at LearnVest.

