Star running back Arian Foster is retiring at 30 because his body 'can't take the punishment' of the NFL anymore

Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster announced on Monday night that he is retiring from football.

“I know it’s not commonplace to do it midseason,” Foster wrote in a statement on Uninterrupted, “but my body just can’t take the punishment this game asks for any longer.”

He went on to call football, a “beautifully violent game” while also seemingly making a joke about head injuries.

“This is a beautifully violent game and the same reason I loved it is why I have to walk away,” Foster wrote. “That bittersweet taste will forever linger with me, but on my next journey, I get to carry those memories with me. Hopefully. lol.”

Foster, 30, is Houston’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, and led the NFL in rushing in 2010. He made four Pro Bowls. He often struggled with injuries, however, including a torn achilles he suffered last year. While Foster averaged more than 1,400 yards per season from 2010 through 2012, he only played in more than eight games once in the four seasons since.

BREAKING NEWS: @ArianFoster announces his retirement on UNINTERRUPTED. His story on why he’s walking away. pic.twitter.com/FK09XpkqUo

