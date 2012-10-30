Texans Running Back Wonders What Fish Think About Hurricanes

We’ve refrained from trying to shoehorn sports stories into the Hurricane Sandy story, because hurricanes are serious.



But Houston Texans RB Arian Foster just sent out a solid gold, Sandy-related tweet. Self-aware, funny, topical, that’s why he’s on our 100 best athletes on Twitter list:

I wonder what fish think about hurricanes. — Arian Foster (@ArianFoster) October 29, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.