Texans Running Back Wonders What Fish Think About Hurricanes

We’ve refrained from trying to shoehorn sports stories into the Hurricane Sandy story, because hurricanes are serious.
But Houston Texans RB Arian Foster just sent out a solid gold, Sandy-related tweet. Self-aware, funny, topical, that’s why he’s on our 100 best athletes on Twitter list:
I wonder what fish think about hurricanes.
— Arian Foster (@ArianFoster) October 29, 2012
