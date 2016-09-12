Arian Foster is the latest star NFL player to kneel during national anthem

Cork Gaines

Arian Foster and three of his Miami Dolphins teammates became joined the growing list of NFL players to kneel during the national anthem.

Foster was joined by wide receiver Kenny Stills, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, and safety Michael Thomas.

We’ll have more on this shortly.

NOW WATCH: Here’s the diet and workout routine LeBron James uses to stay in insane shape

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.