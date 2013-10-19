This Is The Video That's Supposed To Convince You To Buy Arian Foster Stock

Fantex, a San Francisco based digital marketing firm, wants to make Houston Texan running back Arian Foster a brand power house, and they’ve created a video to show you why he’s ready for international Superstardom.

The video is one part introduction, another part pitch. The pitch is because Fantex is asking for your cash to get this venture going. Yesterday, the company announced a $US10,550,000 stock offering for shares of Arian Foster’s brand, after cutting a deal with the athlete for 20% of any profits he makes from endorsement deals, appearances etc.

Those deals haven’t materialised yet, though so the point of this video is to get you to buy his story, and he has a good one. Foster was not drafted to NFL, but worked his way up through the practice squad to become one of the most valuable players in the league.

“I want to redefine what it is to be an athlete in our generation,” says Foster. “Reinvent them as thinkers, businessmen and CEOs of their own brand and their own company. Being a trailblazer isn’t about being first, it’s about clearing the way so that others can follow.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fantex Arian Foster Brand Video from Fantex Brands on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.