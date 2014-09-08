Aria Chef Matt Moran Will Open His 5th Sydney Restaurant At Barangaroo in 2016

An artist’s impression of Matt Moran’s new restaurant at Barangaroo

Chef and TV presenter Matt Moran has signed on to the Barangaroo dining precinct with a three-level harbourside restaurant, due to open in 2016.

Moran says Barangaroo’s builder, Lend Lease, approached him about the project, which is a stand-alone building by Sydney architects Collins and Turner.

“Whether you are looking for a casual bar and restaurant, a more premium restaurant or a rooftop garden bar, we will have it all with our offering at Barangaroo and use only the best locally sourced produce to create a showpiece of Sydney dining,” Moran said.

Moran is the first retail tenant signed by Lend Lease and his restaurant will sit at the southern end of the waterfront dining precinct.

Moran and his restaurant group have Aria in Sydney and Brisbane, the Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House, Chiswick in Woollahra and North Bondi Fish.

