R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at an Amsterdam airport after police say she caused a public disturbance. She claimed that racial profiling was a factor in her arrest.

Ari Lennox arrives to the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested and released Monday, according to Dutch authorities.

Lennox claimed racial profiling was a factor in her arrest in a tweet in response.

Netherlands police said that she “disturbed public order” and was publically intoxicated.

R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested for causing a “disturbance” at an airport in Amsterdam, local authorities confirmed to Insider on Monday.

Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Dutch military police who serve as security at the Amsterdam Schiphol airport, told Insider that the singer “disturbed public order” and was publically intoxicated.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox tweeted in response to the incident, adding that Amsterdam security “hates black people.”

Representatives for Lennox did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” police spokesman Robert van Kapel told Reuters. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Lennox was released on Monday evening and the public prosecutor’s office will release more information on Tuesday, according to the Amsterdam authorities.