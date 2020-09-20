These custom sleeper cabs are like luxurious tiny homes for long-haul truckers — see inside

ARI Legacy Sleepers

ARI Legacy Sleepers builds custom sleeper cabs for long-haul truckers.

The sleepers offer amenities truckers don’t always have access to, like toilets, showers, kitchens, and full-sized beds.

ARI can build in cool features like motorcycle garages, pull-out grills, upscale kitchens, and gaming stations.

While a basic sleeper might run you $US55,000, a large, customised build could cost upward of $US150,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Life on the road can be challenging for long-haul truckers; they generally work for weeks at a time, sleep in a small area in the cab, and depend on truck stops for the restroom, meals, and showers. But for a price, some companies will make their trucks a little more like home.

One such company, ARI Legacy Sleepers, builds spacious, feature-packed sleeper cabs complete with toilets, showers, kitchens, TVs, and other amenities to make truckers’ off-duty hours more comfortable. Although high-end tiny homes and camper vans are a relatively new trend, ARI Legacy Sleepers has been packing that kind of functionality into small spaces since 2001.

Customers can choose from a variety of sizes and floor plans, or they can work with ARI to design a fully custom sleeper from the ground up. Depending on how much they want to spend, truckers can opt for interesting add-ons like custom tile work, full-size appliances, ceiling fans, gaming stations, and pull-out grills.

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at some of ARI Legacy Sleepers’ creations.

ARI Legacy Sleepers has been building custom sleeper cabs for long-haul truckers since 2001.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Lots of the company’s builds look more like an upscale tiny house than anything you’d expect to see in a truck.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Costs start at roughly $US55,000 for a small, basic build …

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

… and can stretch to more than $US150,000 for a large, fully loaded setup.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

As for the kitchen, customers can choose from various backsplashes, appliances, and cooktops.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Some builds even feature full-sized appliances …

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

… and custom tile work in the kitchen or shower.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Clients can choose from 23 different floor plans and eight different sizes in the company’s Legacy II line of custom sleepers.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Some have a dinette/bed combination on the side, while others have it in the rear.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

And although customers can opt for a fairly modest build, they can also trick out their sleeper with all sorts of cool features by opting for a fully custom build.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

For this build, ARI built in a motorcycle garage …

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

… complete with a lift for getting the bike into and out of the truck.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

The company also can outfit sleepers with gaming stations, surround-sound systems, and almost any item a customer supplies.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

As for the exterior, customers can pay for extras like electric awnings, pull-out grills, exterior TVs, and solar panels.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

ARI builds sleepers and installs them on trucks from Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Volvo, and Western Star.

ARI Legacy Sleepers ARI Legacy Sleepers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.