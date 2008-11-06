Ari Gold's Brother To Be Obama's Chief Of Staff

This was rumoured earlier, and now it’s confirmed… President-elect Obama has tapped Illinois Congressman Rahm Emanuel to be his Chief of Staff. Emanuel is the brother of Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, the real-life inspiration for Entourage super-agent Ari Gold. He’s also known as a take-no-prisoners political take-down artists, so Republicans beware.



After leaving the Clinton administration, he took up a well paid job at Wassterstein Perella in Chicago. He reportedly earned $18 million during his stint there.

It also looks like John Kerry may be the new Secretary of State, where he can put his “global test” comments into action (kidding!):

WSJ: The day after Sen. Barack Obama’s historic presidential win, attention turned to his transition team and new administration.

Sen. Obama already made the first selection for the new administration, choosing Illinois Rep. Rahm Emanuel to be his White House chief of staff, the Associated Press reported. Several Democrats also said Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry, who lost the party’s presidential bid four years ago, was actively seeking appointment as Secretary of State in the new administration, according to the AP.

