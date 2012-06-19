Ari Gold's Brother Accepts. So What's His White House Gonna Look Like?

Rahm Emanuel, Illinois Congressman and brother to Hollywood super-agent and Entourage model Ari Emanuel has accepted Obama’s offer to be his chief of staff.



So, what will an Emanuel White House be like? Variety editor-in-chief Peter Bart offers a few clues.

Variety: Those who know Ari and Rahm point up the striking similarities between the two, both in appearance and mannerisms. Both are very smart and fiercely motivated; both can also be abrupt and dismissive.

“Rahm is actually louder even than Ari,” said one endeavour agent. “I’ve heard him yell at Ari and hang up on him. I love it.”…

Ari’s vocabulary is famously rude, colleagues point out, and he is prone to fits of yelling. He also can seem angry, then break out laughing in the midst of a tirade…

“The White House under Rahm will be like no other White House,” an Ari client said. “It’ll be pure showbiz, but not about showbiz at all.”

NY Magazine’s Daily Intel blog also notes that Rahm has made incendiary statements in the past: “He once screamed ‘Dead! Dead! Dead!’ while listing off Clinton’s enemies and stabbing a steak knife into a table.”

But given the phone hanging-up detailed above and Ari’s remark on his blog not long ago that Rahm no longer dictates his life, we hope that this means that endeavour client and Democratic supporter Ben Affleck won’t be able to score a cabinet position or that Ari’s own clients Aaron Sorkin, Conan O’Brien and Larry David won’t be speechwriters. NBC would really be in a pickle if Conan defected.

