Former White House official tweets gripping play-by-play of what it was like to be with Bush on 9/11

Photo: MANNY CENETA/AFP/Getty Images

“Where were you on September 11th, 2001?”

Each year, Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary to George W. Bush, tweets a gripping play-by-play account of the 9/11 terror attacks. His tweets focus on the president at the time, and those closest around him.

This year, Fleischer’s tweets seemed to especially focus on illuminating exactly what happened in the Florida elementary school where Bush first learned of the attacks.

8:47 Brian paged me that an aeroplane hit the World Trade Center. He had no other info.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

The tweets are full of details on how the president operates during a crisis. In 2001, this meant no smartphones. It also meant that even Air Force One didn’t reliably have TV reception while flying.

The account gives the backstory to the chilling moment when on live TV, Bush learned the true extent of the attacks.

Brian Bravo once again pages me that another plane hit the World Trade Center. Here’s a photo of me getting the page pic.twitter.com/ZeU7QQcwFz

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Moments later, Andy Card entered the classroom from the hold. He interrupted the President, something that never happens.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

“A second plane hit the second Tower. America is under attack,” he whispered in the President’s right ear.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

The President said later said he didn’t want to alarm the nation, or the kids in the room, by leaving immediately after Andy told him.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

After learning of the attacks, Bush went to “the hold,” or a room set up with secure lines for the president to receive intelligence and conference with his aides.

Fleischer tweeted that the Secret Service wanted to leave immediately, but because there were no threats in Sarasota, Florida, a visibly shaken Bush took time to address the nation about an “apparent terrorist attack on our country.”

Then, the president rushed onto Air Force One. But in the motorcade on the way there, he was told of the attack on the Pentagon.

During this time, Bush was constantly on the phone with his top advisers, like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Vice President Dick Cheney.

He told VP to call congressional leadership to give them a briefing and added “We’re at war.”

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

It sent a chill down my spine to hear the Commander in Chief say “We’re at war.”

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Immediately, Bush set about getting to the bottom of the attack.

I’m not sure who else was in POTUS cabin, but he turned 2us and said, “That’s what we’re paid for boys. We’re going to take care of this.”

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Here’s the scene in the President’s cabin: pic.twitter.com/rlCWs5uDL8

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

As the president and his men flew toward Washington, the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. Secret Service agents secured Bush’s family. Flight 93 crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The paranoia reached a fever pitch when Bush turned to the military aide in charge of the nuclear football, the portable briefcase that travels with the president at all times and can launch a nuclear strike, and said that a call came in saying “Angel” is next. “Angel” is the code name for Air Force One.

Top Bush aides feared a coordinated attack, perhaps using biological weapons, to “decapitate” the administration:

As a result, and I didn’t realise it then, Col. Tillman stationed an armed Air Force Security Policeman at the steps to the cockpit.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Think about it. Only most trusted inner circle is on AFOne. But they were taking no chances in case this was an inside job. Unbelievable.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

In the end, Fleischer gave all credit to Bush, the Secret Service, and the military for their service on that day. His annual recollection of the event serves as a keen reminder of how trying it was.

I wish today people, especially young people, could go back in time to feel the gravity of the day. It was astounding.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Looking back, it’s a credit to the military and the Secret Service, as well as to the President, how calm and cool everyone was.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.