Ari Emanuel's Endeavour nabs a Condé Nast alum to expand its streaming company globally

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavour, parent of talent agency WME and sports giant IMG, hired Fred Santarpia to run its high-profile Endeavour Streaming unit.

Santarpia will seek to expand the direct-to-consumer streaming unit, which conducts front and back end operations for sports leagues including NBA, WWE, Univision and UFC.

Santarpia used to spearhead digital operations for luxury magazine house Condé Nast and most recently helped run fashion ecommerce platform Moda Operandi.

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavour, the parent company of talent agency WME and sports giant IMG, has hired Fred Santarpia to run its high-profile Endeavour Streaming unit, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

Santarpia, who started this month, will oversee global expansion at the direct-to-consumer streaming unit, which conducts front and back end operations for a host of top-notch sports leagues around the world. Endeavour Streaming’s clients include NBA, WWE, Univision and UFC.

The streamer is headquartered in Plainview, New York, and has 14 offices worldwide, according to its website.

Prior to joining the company, Santarpia spearheaded digital operations for luxury magazine house CondÃ© Nast. As chief digital officer there, Santarpia oversaw the launch and growth of digital video initiatives for CondÃ© Nast’s magazine titles, which include Vogue, GQ and Bon AppÃ©tit. Santarpia was also previously EVP and general manager of music video destination Vevo, and was also a VP of operations at Universal Music Group.

Santarpia was most recently chief operating officer for fashion ecommerce platform Moda Operandi where he ran strategy, data science, programming and business development.

Endeavour Streaming grew out of the company’s acquisition of Neu Lion in 2018. Over the past few years, parent company Endeavour has been diversifying beyond its core talent agency expertise to acquire content assets such as IMG, UFC, and PBR. It has also deepened its technology offerings to include direct-to-consumer streaming services.

