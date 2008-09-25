Ari Emanuel's Agency Signs Fictional Counterpart's Client

In a case of life imitating art, endeavour Talent Agency, headed up by Ari Gold inspiration Ari Emanuel, has just signed Adrian Grenier whose character Vince is represented by Gold on Entourage. Emanuel reps Mark Wahlberg, the executive producer of Entourage, so the pick up’s not that much of a stretch, but Nikki Finke wonders, “does Adrian really have that big of a career ahead of him?” Hey, it’s not like he signed with CAA.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.