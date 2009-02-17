Ari Emanuel Puts Kibosh On Blagojevich Movie

Like any disgraced politician whose downfall has captivated the media, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich would seem like a decent subject for a biopic, but don’t count on Hollywood talent agency endeavour, run by the brother of Obama’s chief of staff, Ari Emanuel, setting one up.

According to Page Six, one of endeavour’s TV agents was planning to meet with Blagojevich, but when Emanuel found out, he forbid it and said, “You cannot do it. You’re not going to have lunch with this [bleep]ing guy. Not a chance.”

The item makes it sound like none of the major agencies want anything to do with Blagojevich but endeavour’s not the only game in town. We wouldn’t be surprised if one of its rivals, like CAA, United Talent or William Morris, inks a deal with Blago.

