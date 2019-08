Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory have invented a sponge that soaks up oil with ease and could revolutionise the way we clean up oil spills. For more information, contact [email protected]

Video courtesy of Argonne National Lab.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Get the latest Oil WTI price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.