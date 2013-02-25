'Argo' Wins Oscar Best Picture

Photo: Warner Bros.

Forget historical trends.”Argo” just won Best Picture.



Despite getting snubbed for Best Director, Ben Affleck’s CIA operative took home the most coveted award of the night.

The film swept awards season taking home the Best Picture awards at the BAFTA and Golden Globes.

With this award, the film becomes the fourth to win Best Picture without its director being nominated.

