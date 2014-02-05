Argentines Are Flipping Out Over A McDonald's Ketchup Package Shortage

Argentines are up in arms over a shortage of ketchup packages at McDonald’s restaurants across the country, Argentine newspaper Clarin reports.

The paper compared the shortage to being as bad as the country running out of chimichurri to put on steak.

Last month, Argentina devalued its currency in order to conserve its dangerously low supply of foreign currency reserves. For many, it was a sign that the government realised that it would have to act quickly to save the economy from repeating a 2001 scenario of soaring inflation, shortages, and debt.

Representatives from McDonald’s told Clarin that they would solve the shortage in a matter of days. In the meantime, the McDonald’s Argentina twitter account sent out this message to calm its followers:

In English: We would like to inform our followers that the shortage of ketchup in local McDonalds’ is temporary, and will be resolved soon. We are handing out packages of other sauces in the meantime.

Ante la falta de kétchup en nuestros locales, queremos contarle lo siguiente a nuestros seguidores pic.twitter.com/Y1abD1bIt5

— McDonalds Argentina (@McDonalds_Ar) February 3, 2014

Other sauces?! Are there other sauces?

In subsequent tweets, McDonald’s said that the shortage was a supply problem, but that did not calm ketchup fans who tweeted responses like — “You food without ketchup makes no sense! The ketchup is indispensable.”

Of course, this couldn’t just be about the ketchup. Argentines tie shortages in with past economic disruption, and since the devaluation of the peso made prices shoot up, a ketchup shortage means more than just having to eat french fries with mayonnaise like the French.

Another tweeter wrote: “A shame. I was charged 70 pesos for a combo and they didn’t have ketchup. Let us know before we pay for our food.”

Good luck guys.

