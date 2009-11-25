Argentinean Wheat Farmers Beset By Plague Of Locusts

Farmers in Argentina are pooling their resources to combat insect problems.



The government’s inability to properly fund fumigation efforts around the country has left many wheat farmers frustrated in their dealings with a plague of locusts:

Bloomberg: “Farmers in southern Buenos Aires province will use money out of their own pockets to fumigate locusts in upcoming days because the government funds are not enough,” Diego Raimundi, an agronomist for the Regional Agricultural Experimentation Consortium farmers group, known as Crea, said today in a phone interview from Coronel Pringles, Buenos Aires province.

Farmers are coordinating efforts because “it makes no sense to fumigate if your neighbour doesn’t,” Raimundi said.

No word yet on exactly how the farmers plan to raise money. Perhaps a bake sale?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.