An Argentine Woman Is Planning To Marry The Convicted Killer Of Her Twin Sister

An Argentine woman plans to marry the convicted killer of her twin sister.Victor Cingolani is serving a 13-year sentence for murdering girlfriend Johana Casas, a fashion model, in August 2010 but insists he is innocent and plans to marry her twin on Friday in his prison in Santa Cruz province.



Cingolani said in a TV interview on Thursday that he and 22-year-old fiancee Edith Casas had been granted permission to wed in a civil registry in town but decided to do it in jail instead to avoid a media circus.

The mother of the twins, Marcelina Orellana, has vowed to do everything she can to prevent Edith from going ahead with the nuptials.

“We know this will be hard because she is an adult, but we will go to court to try to have her examined by a psychiatrist. As far as we are concerned, she does not know what she is doing,” said Orellana.

But Casas insisted that Cingolani was unjustly convicted, saying he “is a guy who would not hurt a fly. He did not kill her.”

She also accused her mother of abandoning her and her sister and added: “she cannot say I need a psychiatrist because I am fully aware of what I am doing.”

Another man, Marcos Diaz, who had also gone out with Johana, is also doing time over the killing.

“I loved Johana, but I love Edith,” said Cingolani. “I have a beautiful bride and I am going to marry her.”

