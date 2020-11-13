An amateur cyclist had to have thousands of spines removed from his body after crashing off the road and into a cactus

- An amateur cyclist had to have thousands of spines removed from his body after crashing into a cactus during a ride in Argentina.
- According to News AU, Diego Moreno hit a pothole while riding in the City Park area of Buenos Aires, causing him to tumble into the spiked plant.
- “Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn’t injure my face or head,” he said. “It could have blinded me.”
An amateur cyclist had to have thousands of spines removed from his body after crashing into a cactus during a bike ride in Argentina.
According to News AU, Diego Moreno hit a pothole while riding in the City Park area of Buenos Aires, causing him to tumble into the spiked plant at the roadside.
After being helped by passers-by, he was taken to hospital.
“We were going with three more cyclists, I was last in line,” Moreno said. “I didn’t see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole.
“Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn’t injure my face or head. Because the way the spines got embedded in me, it could have blinded me.”
