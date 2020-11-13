An amateur cyclist had to have thousands of spines removed from his body after crashing off the road and into a cactus

Twitter/MailOnline Diego Moreno crashed into the cactus while riding through Buenos Aires.

“Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn’t injure my face or head,” he said. “It could have blinded me.”

An amateur cyclist had to have thousands of spines removed from his body after crashing into a cactus during a bike ride in Argentina.

According to News AU, Diego Moreno hit a pothole while riding in the City Park area of Buenos Aires, causing him to tumble into the spiked plant at the roadside.

After being helped by passers-by, he was taken to hospital.

Cyclist in Buenos Aires, #Argentina covered in thousands of spikes after crash into cactus bush. pic.twitter.com/auq63uupae — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) November 12, 2020

“We were going with three more cyclists, I was last in line,” Moreno said. “I didn’t see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole.

“Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn’t injure my face or head. Because the way the spines got embedded in me, it could have blinded me.”

