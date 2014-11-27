Argentine President Emerges After Yet Another Illness And She Is Not Happy With All The Rumours About Her Health

Argentina’s president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, made her first public appearance on Tuesday since being hospitalized more than three weeks ago with a bacterial infection. She took the opportunity to address her critics and assure her audience that she would protect her country’s interests.

