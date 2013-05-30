Argentina Prosecutor: Iran Set Up Terrorist Networks In 8 Latin American Countries

An Argentine prosecutor has accused Iran of establishing terrorist networks in Latin America dating back to the 1980s.



State prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who is investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, accused Iran on Wednesday of “infiltrating” South America and setting up intelligence networks to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.

