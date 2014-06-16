Fans Without Tickets Climb Stadium Walls, Storm An Open Gate To Get Into Argentina World Cup Game

Tony Manfred
Maracana argentina fans bosniaO Globo

Argentina fans, both with and without tickets, invaded the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro for yesterday’s 2-1 World Cup win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

O Globo published a video that shows fans in Argentina gear climbing a small wall and running through a wide-open gate before stadium staff were able to close it. Nine fans were “referred to the authorities” after the situation was brought under control.

Fans got over a wall:

Fan hops wallO Globo

Others just run into a gate:

Argentina fans maracanaO Globo

Security was able to shut it before anyone else got in. There were no major incidents reported inside the stadium:

Gate closedO Globo

