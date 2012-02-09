Argentina Is Complaining To The UN About The UK 'Militarization' Of The Falkland Islands

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Leandro Kibisz

In the continually escalating Falklands crisis, Argentina has decided to lodge a formal complaint with the UN over alleged British “militarization” of the Islands, the BBC reports.Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner made the announcement at a meeting of MPs, senior officials, and veterans of the 1982 Falklands War against Britain.



Last month, the UK said it was sending one of its newest destroyers, HMS Dauntless, to the South Atlantic, off the Falklands, as well as deploying Prince William to the Falklands as a search and rescue pilot in “routine maneuvers”.

Argentina sees this as aggression. “We cannot interpret in any other way the deployment of an ultra-modern destroyer accompanying the heir to the throne, who we would prefer to see in civilian attire,” Kirchner said.

“The question of the Malvinas [the Argentinian name for the Falkland Islands] has stopped being just an Argentinean cause. It has become a Latin American cause. It is a global cause,” Kirchner said, according to The Telegraph. “I have instructed our foreign secretary to submit before the UN Security Council and the UN assembly this militarization, which is a serious risk to to international security.”

Buenos Aires officials acknowledged the complaint had no chance of succeeding (UK is a permanent member of the Security Council and can veto any decision it makes). But the goal is to expose the misuse of the veto by the UK, according to Argentine newspaper Clarin.

The announcement is an attempt by Buenos Aires to raise international pressure on London to discuss sovereignty. But Kirchner did declare at the meeting that any pressuring would only be through diplomacy and politics, not military action, The Week reports. Argentina has not closed its airspace to flights between Chile and the Falklands, as some had feared. Kirchner asked UK Prime Minister David Cameron “to give peace a chance”.

The UK Foreign Office issued a statement that said: “The people of the Falkland Islands are British out of choice. They are free to determine their own future and there will be no negotiations with Argentina over sovereignty unless the islanders wish it,” the Guardian reports.

Tensions between Argentina and the UK have escalated over the last few weeks in the run up to the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War, in large part due to the new reserves of oil that had been found off the Islands and were being mined by UK companies.

