Crazy Bank Heist In Argentina Sounds Exactly Like "The Bank Job"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On New Years day there was a wild bank heist in Argentina that saw 140 safety deposit boxes from a Banco Provincia in Buenos Aires get emptied.According to the BBC, thieves rented out an adjacent store, and spent 6 months building an underground tunnel between it and the safety deposit box room, tripping a seismic alarm several times, but never getting caught.



If you haven’t seen it, this is basically exactly what happened in the film The Bank Job.

This tunnel apparently was fully equipped with lights and ventilation.

No details on the contents of the boxes have been made public.

