The World's Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Has Died

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We previously reported that 16-year old Pakistani computer prodigy Arfa Karim Randhawa, the world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional, had been hospitalized after a seizure and heart attack.She has since passed away, reports The Express Tribune.



She will be buried in her family’s village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Todd Bishop of Geek Wire had met her a while ago and shared some audio clips from his interview with her.

Despite her young age, she was full of wisdom like this: “If you want to do something big in your life, you must remember that shyness is only the mind. If you think shy, you act shy. If you think confident you act confident. Therefore never let shyness conquer your mind.”

