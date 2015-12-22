This Venezuelan street food is like a taco but better

The Arepa is a staple of Venezuelan cuisine, and often compared to a taco.

However, there are a few key differences between the two that make the arepa stand out as the tastier option. The shell is a soft dough made from soaked, ground kernels of corn maize, which is placed on the griddle, giving the arepa its signature grill lines. It’s then filled with a variety of ingredients ranging from meat to veggies, cheese, and sauce.

We decided to take a trip to the Arepa Factory in New York City’s East Village neighbourhood to see how they’re made.

The Arepa Factory only makes small batches of arepas at a time, meaning that customers are served food that’s fresh. We ordered the Frida Kahlo, an arepa filled with ground beef, avocado, shredded cheese, and Latin sour cream.

One bite of the finished product convinced us we’d take this over a taco any day!

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

