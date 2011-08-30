Arsenal Offers Free Tickets To Fans Who Watched Them Get Humiliated By Manchester United

Arsenal fans who traveled to Manchester to witness their team get pasted by hated rival United, will be offered free tickets to a future Premiership away game.



Man U destroyed Arsenal 8-2 on Sunday, the Gunners worst defeat in 115 years.

About 3,000 Arsenal supporters made the journey to Old Trafford, but will be offered reimbursements by club officials, as reward for sitting through the abominable loss.

Manager Arsène Wenger has already apologized to fans for the “humiliating” defeat that he says was “hard to swallow.”

Wayne Rooney scored three goals for Manchester, while handing Arsenal a defeat so convincing that it already has media hinting about relegation after just three games. (The Gunners have 2 losses and just one draw so far in the young season.)

