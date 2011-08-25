Arenas Could Lose $1 Billion Dollars In NBA Lockout

Photo: Sports Illustrated

If the NBA lockout starts to cancel games, teams will starting losing millions in ticket revenue.But the blow will be felt even harder for arena owners, who won’t have time to schedule new events on the days their buildings are dark.



Bloomberg estimates that the total total revenue from a entire lost season could total $1 billion.

That doesn’t even count the lost advertising and concessions.

The Staples centre in Los Angeles would be in double trouble. Since the host two teams, NBA games make up 43% of all their events.

