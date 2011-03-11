Arena Football League Engages Fans With Social Media

It doesn’t take much to realise that if you are a league that is fan friendly, then you must reach out to your fans and that’s exactly what the Arena Football League (AFL) is doing. The fan-friendly League started a fan outreach program last week to reach out to fans and encourage them to interact with players, cheerleaders, coaches, and even all the way to the top with the Commissioner. Imagine other professional leagues doing that.



“Social media has changed communication in its entirety. The Arena Football League aims to join the leaders in cutting edge, new media,” Evan Vladem, Manager of Media Services and Public Relations, said.

With their season starting this Friday night, the League used its weekly media call to kick off its official fan engagement by interacting with fans during the call on Facebook and Twitter. Throughout the call live updates were also given by hosts on Facebook and Twitter.Vladem asked Philadelphia Soul owner Ron Jaworski and Pittsburgh Power owner Lynn Swann fan questions. It was refreshing to see the interaction between Club owners and the fans.

“Our goal throughout the upcoming season is to be able to speak to our fans, have our fans speak to us and have them speak to each other,” Chief Marketing Officer Stuart Layne said.

This Friday night, the League’s season opener between Jaworski’s Philadelphia Soul and Swann’s Pittsburg Power is being televised on the NFL Network with hosted chats on the AFL’s Facebook and Twitter (@AFLarenaball) pages.The League has grasped the importance of engaging their consumers and encouraging interaction.

Using Facebook and Twitter also allows troops overseas watching the AFL on American Forces Network to tweet to the AFL and fans in the states. Fans in Europe watching the AFL on Eurosport also have the opportunity to interact through social media. In a day and age where technology is at our finger tips and gives us the ability to communicate with people instantaneously, its great to see the AFL actually engaging their fans and making them part of the game, even those on the other side of the world fighting in war zones.

The message and belief of consumer engagement come from the top down in the AFL.”We have the greatest fans in sports,” Commissioner Jerry B. Kurz said.”We want to hear from them. Social media is a great tool for us to interact with our fans.”

