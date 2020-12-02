The Arecibo telescope's 900-ton platform has crashed into its disk below and destroyed the iconic radio observatory

NAIC Arecibo Observatory/NSF; Business Insider The radio-antenna platform of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, as well as three support towers, is in danger of ‘catastrophic’ collapse and falling into the facility’s 1,000-foot-wide dish.

The Arecibo Observatory’s iconic radio telescope collapsed Tuesday morning.

The telescope’s suspended platform, which weighed 900 tons, crashed into its bowl-shaped disk below. The tops of three support towers snapped off as the platform fell.

Arecibo’s destruction was not unexpected: The telescope was damaged beyond repair after two cables broke in August and November.

Losing Arecibo deals a major blow to efforts that protect Earth from hazardous asteroids and search for signs of intelligent alien life.

However, pending major funding, a new state-of-the-art facility could be built in its place.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The second largest radio telescope in the world is no more.

The Arecibo Observatory’s 1,000-foot-diameter telescope collapsed at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The telescope’s 900-ton platform, which was suspended 450 feet in the air to send and receive radiowaves, crashed into its disk below, pulling down with it the tops of three support towers.

“Friends, it is with deep regret to inform you that the Arecibo Observatory platform has just collapsed,” Deborah Martorell, a meteorologist in Puerto Rico, tweeted Tuesday morning.

Before and after images show how the platform completely fell.

Ayer fue la última vez que visite esta belleza de lugar. Lamentablemente agonizaba. Aquí imágenes de ayer y hoy. pic.twitter.com/jWuAwtUc1s — Deborah Martorell (@DeborahTiempo) December 1, 2020

The collapse was not at all unexpected: Following two unexpected cable breaks in August and November, experts determined that the radio telescope was so structurally unsound that had to be decommissioned.

On November 19, the National Science Foundation (which owned the Puerto Rico-based telescope) set engineers to task to deconstruct the telescope before it fell. The process was supposed to take about five or six weeks, but the iconic telescope couldn’t last that long.

“I feel sick in my stomach,” Ramon Lugo, director of the Florida Space Institute at the University of Central Florida, who managed the telescope, told Science. “Truthfully, it was a lot of hard work by a lot of people trying to restore this facility. It’s disappointing we weren’t successful. It’s really a hard morning.”

‘It’s like losing someone important in your life’

During its 57-year operation, the Arecibo telescope hunted for hazardous near-Earth asteroids, searched for signs of alien life, and discovered the first planet beyond our solar system.

In 1974, Arecibo beamed out the most powerful broadcast Earth has ever sent to communicate with aliens if they’re out there. In 2016, it detected the first repeating fast radio bursts â€” mysterious space signals that scientists now think come from dead stars.

But Arecibo’s woes began in August, shortly after Tropical Storm Isaias passed over Puerto Rico. A 3-inch-thick auxiliary cable popped out of its socket on one of the telescope’s three towers and crashed into the 1,000-foot reflector dish below. It tore a 100-foot gash in the panels.

Arecibo Observatory A hole in the 1,000-foot-wide reflector dish of the Arecibo Observatory, torn when a cable fell on August 10, 2020.

Then in early November, just before repairs were set to begin in earnest, a 15,000-pound main cable from the same tower broke and crashed into the dish. Engineers had thought the structure was still strong enough to avoid a second disaster â€” and this cable was carrying just 60% of its estimated load capacity â€” but the new failure proved them wrong. They decided they could no longer trust any of the remaining cables and decided to decommission the facility.

Both failed cables had been supporting the enormous metal platform hanging over the dish. Experts predicted in November that, if another cable from the same tower were to fail, the platform would fall with it. Lugo thinks that’s indeed what happened Tuesday morning, adding that no one was near the platform when it collapsed.

“When I learned of the news, I was totally devastated,” Abel Mendez, the director of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, previously told Business Insider.

Mendez had been around the observatory since he was 10 years old and worked with it professionally for the past decade before learning of its imminent demise in November.

“It’s hard to take. It’s like losing someone important in your life. Yeah, 2020 â€” it’s not good,” he said.

The US has lost its best asteroid hunter and alien seeker

Don Davis/NASA An artist’s depiction of the asteroid impact 65 million years ago that many scientists say is the most direct cause of the dinosaurs’ disappearance.

The loss of Arecibo’s telescope is a major blow to humanity’s search for alien life, our ability to defend the planet from asteroids, and the entire field of radio astronomy.

Though Arecibo doesn’t discover dangerous space rocks, it’s instrumental in investigating them, Mendez said: The observatory can ping such objects with radar to decrypt their shape, rotation, surface features, and trajectory through space.

Without that data, it’s much harder to know if an asteroid is hurtling toward Earth.

Arecibo’s massive dish antennae, built into a depression on the Puerto Rican jungle floor, pinged those objects by reflecting radio waves from space to its suspended platform.

The collapse of the platform, and the resulting damage to the dish below, makes that data collection impossible.

Other NSF facilities â€” the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia and the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia â€” could take on some of Arecibo’s data collection.

However, Mendez said Green Bank was only 10% to 20% as sensitive to weak radio signals as Arecibo. So he thinks the telescope’s death effectively ends the US’s chance at a comprehensive project to search for radio waves from alien technology.

“The only place that we have to do something like that, that would be sensitive or more sensitive than Arecibo, is now FAST in China,” Mendez said, referring to the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in the Guizhou province. “The United States lost all that capability because it doesn’t have Arecibo.”

Arecibo and FAST, Mendez said, were Earth’s “two big eyes” in radio astronomy.

“If you are monitoring a source of interest which is in the weak radio spectrum, you need two big radio telescopes: one pointing toward something during the day and the other through the nighttime,” he said. “If you lose Arecibo, then you lose the ability to monitor â€” 24 hours a day â€” a faint source of radio signals,” adding: “Now we just have one eye.”

‘Rebuilding is a choice’

But with Arecibo’s end could come a new beginning. Already, astronomers are pushing ideas to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Arecibo’s place, though this would require the incoming Biden administration to push for such an effort and Congress to fund it.

“A rebuilt Arecibo would be an important scientific instrument in many realms, notably gravitational waves,” Saavik Ford, an astrophysicist at the City University of New York and the American Museum of Natural History, wrote to an astronomy email-list prior the observatory’s downfall.

She added: “Structural collapse is imminent and leaves us with no options there â€” but rebuilding is a choice which would yield both economic benefits and (importantly) scientific advances.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.