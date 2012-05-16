Are Your iMessages Delayed? Here's How To Fix Them

Photo: via This Is My Next

Brian Chen writes in the New York Times that he’s had trouble with iMessage. His messages aren’t sent until hours later and it takes an equally unacceptable amount of time for him to receive his friends’ messages.After asking around online, he arrived at a solution.



If you’re experiencing the same problem, here’s how to fix it:

Uninstall Messages Beta from your Mac. After doing this, Chen says he hasn’t any issues with the service.

You’ll have to leave Messages off your computer until the app is out of beta and we know Apple has worked the bugs out.

