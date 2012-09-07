A Guide For Everyone Who's Waiting For The Presidential Debates To Decide

Do you plan to watch or listen to President Obama speak in the final day of the Democratic National Convention?



Did you watch or listen to Governor Romney’s speech on the last day of the Republican National Convention last week?

Have you tuned into the election yet as both party’s national convention will be in the rear view mirror shortly?

Did you watch either convention with interest and enthusiasm? If so, who were your favourite speakers? Which messages resonated with you? Which ones did not?

Which campaign do you believe is telling more lies or telling more truth? Which campaign tone was more positive, and which was more negative? Which style works best with your critical thinking?

Are you more inclined to think “Promises Kept” or “We’ve Heard It All Before” right now? Are you thinking it is time for a “Break Up” or not?

Do you always vote by party only? Have you already decided who you are going to vote for in the 2012 election?

Or, are you waiting to watch the presidential and vice presidential debates first before deciding your vote?

Here is the upcoming presidential debate schedule:

OCTOBER 3, 2012

6:00-7:30 PM PT/9:00-10:30 ET

President Obama – Governor Romney

Debate Format – Domestic Policy Topics

University of Denver, Denver, Colorado

OCTOBER 11, 2012

6:00-7:30 PM PT/9:00-10:30 ET

Vice President Biden – Congressman Ryan

Debate Format – Domestic and Foreign Policy Topics

Centre College, Danville, Kentucky

OCTOBER 16, 2012

6:00-7:30 PM PT/9:00-10:30 ET

President Obama – Governor Romney

Town Hall Format – Domestic and Foreign Policy Topics

Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York

OCTOBER 22, 2012

6:00-7:30 PM PT/9:00-10:30 ET

President Obama – Governor Romney

Debate Format – Foreign Policy Topics

Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.