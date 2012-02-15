Are You Using Siri, Or Is It Just A Gimmick From Apple?

This morning, one of our favourite commenters/contributors Sammy The Walrus IV tweeted, “Siri rarely works for me anymore. Completely unresponsive this morning. Using the feature less and less.”



I asked around the office to see if anyone else agreed with Sammy. Our resident Siri bull, Ellis Hamburger, claimed he’s still using Siri on a daily basis. Three other people in the office with iPhone 4Ss said they never use Siri.

How about you? If you have an iPhone 4S, let us know if you use Siri.

