I’ve wanted to be a diplomat since I saw them running amok in Lethal Weapon 2 screaming “Diplomatic Immunity!” every time Mel Gibson caught them doing something naughty.



They got away with a lot, at least until the end of the film when Gibson shot the evil Ambassador dead in clear violation of international law.

Our diplomats enjoy all sorts of perks like living in foreign countries at taxpayer expense and enjoying some level of diplomatic immunity, but not too much.

Apparently you have to take a test to become a diplomat. I had wrongly assumed the test would be easy. I did OK, but frankly not as well as I thought I would do. Most likely I’d wind up in Chad, Uzbekistan or Haiti, really wishing I’d studied harder.

Take the quiz yourself:

Are you smarter than a US diplomat? via CSMonitor.com

This post originally appeared on The Blaze.

