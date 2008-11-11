Are You Smart Enough To Work At Microsoft? (MSFT)

It’s the time of the year when companies begin recruiting undergraduates in their senior year for possible future employment. Microsoft (MSFT) is still hiring, and this weekend is challenging students to compete in its College Puzzle Challenge, a test designed to lure talented graduates into applying for positions at the company.



So do you have what it takes to work at Microsoft? Try answering the question below. Hint: The correct answer is a single word.

Corporate Mergers

This memo was found on the sidewalk where one of the alleged criminals was last captured by closed circuit cameras. Understanding more about the order of these mergers may lead us to parent company and hopefully the Rosetta stone.

TO: All employees

We have slowly been slipping out of our stronghold in the market. We need to take a more dominant position, and in order to do so, our board has identified the following companies that could lead to strategic mergers. Please evaluate them and help determine which order we should go after these companies. After finding the appropriate order, we’ll read down the list and see if anything stands out.

IOME

HCRE

REEC

RNHA

UATN

Can you crack the code? To see the answer, highlight the text below:

To solve this puzzle, you need to rearrange the stock symbols in an order that when read down, yields a useful phrase.

There is no indication at how to order them, but through trial and error (there are only 120 possible orderings) you can arrive at this:

HCRE

UATN

RNHA

REEC

IOME

Reading this down the columns gives the phrase “Hurricane or the Menace.” The word that goes with both “Hurricane” and “The Menace” is DENNIS.

By the way: If you aren’t smart enough to work at Microsoft, you’re not alone. We didn’t even understand the question.

See Also:

Google Hiring Slowdown? We Hope So

Microsoft Freezes Hiring At Xbox And Zune Group

Yahoo’s Hiring Freeze, Confirmed And Explained

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.