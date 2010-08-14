Are You Smart Enough To Get Invited To A Facebook Party?

Facebook is throwing a party on Aug. 25 to celebrate the opening of its new Seattle engineering office. (Click here to see photos of the new office.)



But there’s a catch. Before you can get invited, you have to prove you’re smart enough. (No, it doesn’t seem to be as intense as those interview questions to get a job at Google.)

In a blog post, Ari Steinberg, head of Facebook’s Seattle office, explains:

Unfortunately, there’s not enough space to hold everyone we’d like to have come, so Shaheen Gandhi and Ramesh Vyaghrapuri (two of our first Seattle engineers) along with Tim Stanke (still in Palo Alto) put together a little puzzle to help us determine who should be on the guest list. The puzzle is in two sections, with the first part below.

You are given a list of relationships between the letters in a single word, all of which are in the form: “The first occurrence of A comes before N occurrences of B.” You can safely assume that you have all such relationships except for any in which N would be 0. Determine the original word, then go to http://www.facebook.com/seattle/[insert-word-here] to find the second part of the puzzle.

The first occurrence of ‘e’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘s’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘n’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘i’.

The first occurrence of ‘n’ comes before 2 occurrences of ‘e’.

The first occurrence of ‘e’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘e’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘v’.

The first occurrence of ‘n’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘i’.

The first occurrence of ‘n’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘v’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘s’.

The first occurrence of ‘t’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘s’.

The first occurrence of ‘v’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘s’.

The first occurrence of ‘v’ comes before 2 occurrences of ‘e’.

The first occurrence of ‘t’ comes before 2 occurrences of ‘e’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 2 occurrences of ‘e’.

The first occurrence of ‘v’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘t’.

The first occurrence of ‘n’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘t’.

The first occurrence of ‘v’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘i’.

The first occurrence of ‘i’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘t’.

The first occurrence of ‘n’ comes before 1 occurrence of ‘s’.

Got it?

UPDATE: We won’t spoil the first half of the puzzle, but suffice it to say that it won’t take you long. So here’s the REAL puzzle Facebook challenges you with if you want that invite:

Write a piece of code that uses Facebook’s Graph API to determine which of your friends shares the most interests with you. You have to submit the number of interests shared, to prove that your code actually works, and then submit the code itself.

Should be a really fun party!

