Are You Sick Of Hearing About John Yoo?

Apparently authoring the so-called “torture memos” is a great publicity move.



John Yoo, the Berkeley law professor and former Justice department attorney, has remained in the headwinds of mainstream media as the debate raged over whether he acted ethically in drafting the memos. Of course, there was also that publicity tour for his book.

Newsweek broke the news weeks ago that the Justice Department was going to culminate the investigation with a slap on the wrist, according to a report by the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Of course, that was a big difference from the DOJ’s draft from last year which reportedly wanted to refer Yoo and Jay Bybee (another Bush administration lawyer) to state disciplinary authorities for punishment that could have included revoking their licenses.

And now, gung-ho prosecutors in San Francisco are pushing to get the dismissal of a prisoner’s lawsuit reversed. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “The suit covers much of the same ground as the department’s ethics investigation of Yoo.”

Here we go again.

But Yoo’s not doing much to keep himself hidden, though (well, except for hiding his class). He appeared at the University of Chicago Law School yesterday with Bob Barr to discuss “Presidential Power v. Civil Liberties in Times of War.”

According to tipsters feeding Above The Law (and Yoo himself) he offered up this little nugget of conspiracy when asked if he would criticise the Bush administration for acting beyond the scope of law: “If you’re going to criticise the Bush Administration, there’s no need to limit yourself to fancy theories…why not just try incompetence and stupidity?”

Oh, Yoo, did you really say that? Don’t you want the press to leave you alone yet?

